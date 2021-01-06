RHOD'S Tiffany Turns Brandi Redmond’s Racist Video Controversy Into 'teachable Moment'

The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Tiffany Moon candidly addressed co-star Brandi Redmond’s past offensive video, which featured the reality show star mimicking an ‘Asian’ woman because she had ‘squinty’ eyes. The video which was captured back in 2017 resurfaced on the internet on January 2019 after season four of the show. Post the video left netizens fuming, Brandi Redmond issued a public apology and also checked in to wellness centre to reflect on herself.

Now, in a recent interaction with E!, the newest housewife of the show Tiffany Moon revealed how she felt about Brandi’s past actions ahead of the show’s season five premiere. During the interview, Tiffany said that the clip surfaced online after the completion of the previous season. According to her, the clip had nothing to do her, with yet she felt the need to address the issue with Brandi.

In Tiffany’s view, Brandi didn’t mean any harm and along with it, she had no idea that the choice of her words and actions would be hurtful for many. Tiffany personally felt the need to address the issue because she wanted her to know that sometimes without intentions of harming someone, one’s action can be ‘hurtful’. With the open conversation, the duo just made it a ‘teachable’ moment for each other.

Tiffany further added that she did not feel the need to ‘berate’ or ‘make her feel worse’ because Tiffany knew that Brandi felt ‘sorry’ for her action and has learnt her lesson. Tiffany also opined that even viewers will get to witness the same in the new season. When asked if their conversation has brought them closer, Tiffany replied saying ‘in some ways it did’.

It was such an emotionally charged conversation as it brought back so many memories of Tiffany being ‘picked on’ when she was little, Tiffany said. After settling the dust, the duo felt that they could probably take their friendship forward. The Real Housewives of Dallas premiered on Tuesday, January 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers are excited to watch what this brand new season has in store for them.

