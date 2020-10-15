Who Is The New Cast Of RHOC? Read To Know The Details Of The Leading Ladies Of RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County is an American reality show that first aired in 2006. Viewers have loved the show immensely and are deeply involved in the cast’s lives. Fans of the show were eager to know the cats of the show. Read ahead to know the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

Here is Real Housewives of Orange County cast

Shannon Storms Beador

Shannon had settled happily in her new home in Newport with her boyfriend John and three daughters. She gets anxious when she learns about the Coronavirus pandemic. There are clashes between her and John over the house-rules during the lockdown. Her worst fears come true when she long with her daughters test positive for COVID-19. She chronicles her and her daughter’s recovery on her phone.

Kelly Dodd

Kelly is engaged to the Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal and is settling in her new home in Newport. She also waits for Nick to get transferred to the L.A. bureau. She starts making acquaintances with the neighbouring women as well. As elections are nearing, she finds her political opinions to be threatening to other women.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina is settling in her new home with her boyfriend and her six children together. Tensions arise when other women criticise her house. As the pandemic has shut schools down, Gina has been struggling to homeschool her children. She also faces a lot of flak from other women when she doesn’t join the ‘quarantine happy hour’.

Emily Simpson

Emily got her hip replaced and this changed her approach to life. She is now starting to have fun with the other women as well. She takes up the opportunity to design a bathing suit. Emily and her husband Shane have equally shouldered responsibilities of the house during this difficult time.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn is very happy with herself and also her marriage to Sean as the couple celebrated 20 years of matrimony. Settling into her new home in Newport, Braunwyn took on the responsibility of handling seven children on her own. She has bonded well with Elizabeth. She, too, faces criticism over her political views.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

Elizabeth is a newcomer in the group and is heartily welcomed in the group. She is the CEO of a music company. She also wears her heart on her sleeve and is dealing with a divorce.

The show has 15 seasons so far. The 15th season of the show will air in October 2020. The show revolves around the lives of women living in Orange County, California. The show is available for streaming on the website of Bravo TV.

Image courtesy- @realhousewivesoforangecounty Instagram

