'Nancy Rani' Malayalam Movie Cast: Basil Joseph, Ahaana Krishna And Others

Nancy Rani is the upcoming Malayalam film helmed by Joseph Manu Joseph. The cast of this female-centric film also has Aju Varghese, Lal, Druvan, Basil Joseph, Vishak Nair, and Arjun Asokan in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Roy Sebastian Kailath, John Varghese and Rejanish Babu. The movie’s music is composed by Manu Gopinath and Stephin Joseph. Here is everything you need to know about Nancy Rani's cast.

Nancy Rani Malayalam movie cast

Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph is a film director, scriptwriter, and actor who works in the Malayalam film industry. Joseph began his career in the year 2012 as an actor in the short film named CET Life. In the same year, he directed short films like Shhh.. and Priyamvadha Katharayano. Besides this, Joseph started his career in the Malayalam film industry with Vineeth Sreenivasan in which he assists him in his third directional venture named Thira. Moreover, he also performed a short role in the film titled Homely Meals which was directed by Anoop Kannan.

Lal

Lal, is an actor, screenwriter, film director who works in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has also appeared in various Tamil and Telugu movies. He has won one National Film Award – Special Mention for acting (in the year 2012), two Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor (in 2008 and 2013, respectively), and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Malayalam (in the year 2008).

Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese is one of the most popular contemporary actors in the Malayalam film industry. The actor made his debut in the year 2010 which was titled as Malarvadi Arts Club. The movie was directed by his college classmate Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is the son of veteran actor Sreenivasan. The actor has featured in more than 100 movies. He also owns a production company named Funtastic Films along with actor Dhyan Sreenivasan and producer Visakh Subramaniam.

Ahaana Krishna

Ahaana Krishna is an actor and singer, who appears primarily in Malayalam movies and in ad films. The actor made her debut as the lead heroine in Rajeev Ravi directorial Njan Steve Lopez in the year 2014 opposite Farhaan Faasil. She is notable for her works in movies like Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Luca, and Pathinettam Padi.

Other cast members of Nancy Rain

Arjun Asokan

Druvan

Vishak Nair

