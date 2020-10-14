'The Office' Cast Leads Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey To Appear On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

The Office cast members Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will soon be seen in the game show Celebrity Family Feud. The stars took to their Instagram to mention the same. Take a look at Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's posts and what fans can expect to see in the upcoming Celebrity Family Feud episode.

Also Read | Rainn Wilson says he would love to revisit 'The Office'; reveals favourite Dwight scene

Jenna Fischer on Celebrity Family Feud

Also Read | Shawn Mendes documentary titled 'In Wonder' to hit Netflix on November 23

In the post uploaded by Jenna Fischer, fans can see the star with her The Office co-star, Angela Kinsey. Other families and cast members of the show are also visible in the post. Jenna's mother and sister have also participated in the show. Jenna mentioned that the episode was shot back in February and would air soon. She also added that they had a great time shooting the show. Finally, The Office cast member added that even her dad was sitting in the audience. The star played for Adopt A Classroom, which is an organisation that provides funding for school supplies to low funded schools and teachers.

Also Read | Netflix's 'Camp Cretaceous' season 2 receives green light from makers

Many fans and celebs commented on the post, while some asked questions related to the show. Other fans mentioned that they were eager to watch the show. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Jenna Fischer's Instagram

Angela Kinsey on Celebrity Family Feud

Also Read | Netflix's hilarious crossover between Taare Zameen Par and Welcome leaves people in splits

Angela Kinsey also shared a few candid pictures from the show. In the first picture, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey can be seen having a conversation with Steve, the host of Celebrity Family Feud. Angela mentioned in her caption that they were up against the Scott Foley & family on the show. She further asked all her fans to not miss the show.

Many celebs and fans liked and commented on the post. Jenna commented - 'I can’t believe we’ve been waiting 8 months for this to come out!! It’s finally here!!' (sic). Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Angela Kinsey's Instagram

Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey were both a part of the famous comedy show The Office, which is an American mockumentary sitcom. The show stars Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak in the lead and is based on a British show of the same name.

Promo Pic Credit: Angela Kinsey's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.