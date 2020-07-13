Cakes Looking Like Real Objects Leave Netizens Amused; Check Viral Video

Videos of hyper-realistic cakes have gotten viral all over the internet after a user expressed his astonishment upon seeing one of the videos. The video shows a person cutting through various objects and vegetables, however, they are cakes. The hyperrealism in making the cakes often creates an illusion, making the viewer believe as if the cakes were real objects. Netizens have shared this video a couple of times in the past and have once again begun sharing it for the creativity put into the cakes, according to a news portal.

Real life cake objects' viral video trending on social media

Some cakes appear to be realistic in nature due to their representation. Celebrity chef Natalie Sideserf is the one who has been uploading the videos of these hyper-realistic looking cakes. Her videos have gotten viral and have even gotten her attention from some popular food chains. Natalie Sideserf also has a Youtube channel where she posts more videos regarding the cakes and how she makes them. One of the most popular videos uploaded by Natalie Sideserf on social media is when she cuts through various vegetables, a Lasagna, a taco and various such things. The presentation of these appears to look strikingly similar to real-life objects, according netizens.

I literally make cakes like this for a living so this really speaks to me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/507k4uXcEr — Natalie Sideserf (@NatalieSideserf) July 10, 2020

However, when Natalie Sideserf cuts it through, these turn out to be cakes filled with frosting. The cakes often fool people into believing they are real objects and hence several users have also appreciated Natalie Sideserf for her impeccable realism in terms of cake designs. Over the years, Natalie Sideserf has also made complex cake designs. These designs include Rick from Rick and Morty, A BTS member Jimin cake, a Yoda cake, and so on. These complex yet realistic designs helped Natalie Sideserf to gain massive viewers and attract from people everywhere. The chef joined Youtube in 2017 and currently has over 36 thousand followers who often view her hyper-realistic cakes and designs. Fans often are marvelled by the designs and the realism she makes her cakes with, according to a news portal.

