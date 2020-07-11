Kerala Woman Runs Behind Bus To Help Visually Impaired Man & Other Viral News Of The Week

Apart from keeping track on the number of cases of Coronavirus soaring high in India, people on the internet share some important events as well as viral videos. From a woman in Kerala running behind a bus to help a visually impaired man to netizens reacting on Kim Kardashian potentially becoming the first lady of the USA after the next election, here is the top viral news of the week from July 5 to July 10.

Top Viral News of the Week- July 5 to July 10

Kerala Woman Runs Behind A Bus, Helps Visually Impaired Man Board It; Video Goes Viral

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!ðŸ˜



à®‰à®²à®•à®®à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®ªà®¾à®© à®®à®©à®¿à®¤à®°à¯à®•à®³à®¾à®²à¯ à®…à®´à®•à®¾à®•à®¿à®±à®¤à¯#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

A woman from Kerala named Supriya ran behind a bus to stop it, for a visually impaired man to get on it. She had been identified as a resident of Thiruvalla according to reports. As she ran behind the bus in a sari, a man named Joshua recorded her good deed and posted it on social media. The video went viral in no time, with Netizenz praising Supriya for her kindness and good deeds.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Woman Becomes Internet Sensation After Cooking 67 Items For Son-in-law

Andhra Pradesh Woman Becomes Internet Sensation After Cooking 67 Items For Son-in-law

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

Another video that went viral on the internet was of a woman who cooked 67 items including a welcome drink, starters, main course, and dessert, for her son-in-law who was visiting her. The video was posted on Twitter, by a man named Ananth Rupanaudi. Many users on the internet appreciated the lady’s good work, whilst calling her son-in-law lucky.

Also Read: Orphaned Elephant Plays Big Brother To Rescued Baby Tusker, Read Their Touching Story

Orphaned Elephant Plays Big Brother To Rescued Baby Tusker, Read Their Touching Story

The story of this adorable orphan elephant, taking care of a rescued elephant has been doing rounds on the internet for a week. Pare, a rescued elephant spends time in wildlife care and his big brother from the wildlife, often visits him and they love to bond and play together. The wildlife care shared this adorable story of these two elephants on their Facebook page, which was loved by netizens.

'How To Make Music Like Ritviz In 2 Minutes' Video Creates Massive Buzz On Twitter; Watch

How to make a Ritviz song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/yyMByfLSrL — anshuman (@anshumonsharma) July 6, 2020

Ritviz is a popular artist famous for some of his hit tracks like Udd Gaye and Sage. A fellow musician Anshuman Sharma shared a hilarious tutorial video on Twitter, explaining how one can make songs like Ritviz in 2 minutes. The funny video took over the internet by a storm with many agreeing to Anshuman. Moreover, Ritviz also reacted to the video.

Also Read: 'How To Make Music Like Ritviz In 2 Minutes' Video Creates Massive Buzz On Twitter; Watch

Will Kim Kardashian Be The Youngest First Lady If Kanye West Becomes US President?

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye West took over the internet by a storm after he tweeted that he will be running for Presidency in 2020. This made people curios about Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian’s age and have left them wondering if she will be the first youngest First Lady of the United States if Kanye West becomes the President. Melania Trump, the current First Lady of the United States became the first lady of the US at the age of 46.

Also Read: Will Kim Kardashian Be The Youngest First Lady If Kanye West Becomes US President?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.