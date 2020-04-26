Is The Last Dance On Netflix? Where To Watch The Last Dance Episodes

The Last Dance docu-series, which is based on the life of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is finally out for the fans to watch. Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest to set foot in the NBA. The Last Dance focuses on Michael Jordan's dominance while playing for Chicago Bulls in the late 90s. The series revolves around Chicago Bulls' quest of winning their sixth title in eight seasons. However, fans still have many questions related to the streaming of the series - Is the last dance on Netflix? How to watch the last dance new episodes?

On this day in 1996, the Bulls defeated the Bullets 103-93 to finish the season with a 72-10 record before going on to win their fourth NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/nV7Re04ChA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 21, 2020

How to watch The Last Dance new episodes: Is The Last Dance on Netflix?

The Last Dance is a 10-episode mini-series and the first two episodes are already out. ESPN will drop episodes every Sunday. The first two episodes of the documentary are already out for the fans to watch. ESPN released the episodes on April 19, 2020. The answer to the question 'Is The Last Dance on Netflix?' is yes. Viewers who have a subscription to Netflix can watch the first two episodes on the streaming service.

Is The Last Dance on Netflix? How to watch The Last Dance new episodes

The Last Dance airs on ESPN on every Sunday with new episodes shown from 9 pm (ET). ESPN telecasts two episodes every Sunday. The Last Dance can also be viewed on Netflix a day after the episodes air on ESPN. The Last Dance is so far a hit in front of the critics and the fans.

Is The Last Dance on Netflix?

Note: One cannot watch The Last Dance online free. A Netflix subscription is required to watch the mini-series.

