How Many Users Can Use Netflix At The Same Time For Each Plan?

Netflix is one of the most popular media streaming platforms in India which offers an excellent selection of movies, TV shows and more original series, documentaries and specials than most of its competitors. It comes with a massive library of constantly-refreshed content which can be easily accessed across different devices.

How many users can use Netflix?

Netflix allows users to create up to five different profiles which is actually convenient when you wish to share a Netflix account with your family members. This means that every member can have their own profile with their individual viewing history and recommendations while being able to watch videos on a dedicated device.

How many devices can use Netflix at the same time?

While a user can create five individual profiles, it doesn’t mean that every user can stream content simultaneously.

The Mobile plan allows you to stream to one device at a time.

The Basic plan also allows you to stream to one device at once.

The Standard plan allows you to stream to two devices at once.

The Premium plan allows you to stream to four devices at a time.

Netflix plans and subscription cost in India

Netflix offers a slew of plans to attract individuals with varying requirements. The OTT service currently has four plans for its user base in the country with the entry-level monthly plan starting at ₹199 which is restricted to mobile-only usage and goes up to ₹799 which is a fully loaded plan. Here is a list of all the available plans with their monthly and annual subscription costs.

Netflix Plan Monthly Subscription Annual Subscription Mobile plan ₹199 ₹2,388 Basic plan ₹499 5,988 Standard plan ₹649 ₹7,788 Premium plan ₹799 ₹9,588

Image credits: Unsplash | Freestocks