How Many Users Can Use Netflix At The Same Time For Each Plan?

Quick links:
Netflix is one of the most popular media streaming platforms in India which offers an excellent selection of movies, TV shows and more original series, documentaries and specials than most of its competitors. It comes with a massive library of constantly-refreshed content which can be easily accessed across different devices.
Also Read | Disney Hotstar Premium Vs VIP: How They Compare And Which Plan Suits You Better
Netflix allows users to create up to five different profiles which is actually convenient when you wish to share a Netflix account with your family members. This means that every member can have their own profile with their individual viewing history and recommendations while being able to watch videos on a dedicated device.
Also Read | WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users
While a user can create five individual profiles, it doesn’t mean that every user can stream content simultaneously.
Also Read | How To Change Audio Language In Jio Cinema & Browse Content For A Specific Language?
Netflix offers a slew of plans to attract individuals with varying requirements. The OTT service currently has four plans for its user base in the country with the entry-level monthly plan starting at ₹199 which is restricted to mobile-only usage and goes up to ₹799 which is a fully loaded plan. Here is a list of all the available plans with their monthly and annual subscription costs.
|Netflix Plan
|Monthly Subscription
|
Annual Subscription
|Mobile plan
|₹199
|₹2,388
|Basic plan
|₹499
|5,988
|Standard plan
|₹649
|₹7,788
|Premium plan
|₹799
|₹9,588
Also Read | How Many People Can Use Disney Plus At The Same Time & How To Get It On TV?
Image credits: Unsplash | Freestocks