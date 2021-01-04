Remember When Hyun Bin Had Denied Being In Love With Current Flame Song Hye Kyo?

Crash Landing On You cast members Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have entertained and enthralled millions of viewers residing all over the world through their Netflix Original show. But, prior to the lead couple confirming their relationship via their respective agencies, there was a time when the dating rumours surrounding Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo had resurfaced one more time in the early months of the year that went by. That very same episode concerning Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo is being revisited through this article.

Also Read: Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin's Relationship Confirmed By Their Management Agencies

Also Read: 'Crash Landing On You' Star Hyun Bin Is All Praises His Co-star Son Ye Jin

When Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo denied dating rumors:

Back in February of 2020, as per a report on Pinkvilla, the Crash Landing On You cast member and Song Hye Kyo were dating again after the two went their separate ways in 2011 and had reportedly moved on from each other. The rumours regarding the two trying to make things work one more time, amongst many things, were sparked by the news pieces that surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo, which claimed that the two were seen on dates in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province area.

In order to put an end to the dating rumours, the couple, through their respective agencies, issued statements that effectively falsified the rumours. Son Hye Kyo's agency, as per the very same article on Pinkvilla, said something on the lines of Chinese media outlets making up their own news pieces while denying the said rumours.

Hyun Bin's agency, on the other hand, issued a blunt statement that simply said something to the tune that the dating rumours that have been spreading in China are false.

Also Read: Will Hrithik-Sonam Be Perfect Hyun Bin & Son Ye In Crash Landing On You's Hindi Version?

Months later, sometime during December of last year, as per a different article on Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about how Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were quite comfortable around each other when they were filming a little over a year ago. As per the article, the two had previously worked with each other in 2018's The Negotiation. The film worked in the favour of the two, as their chemistry, as per the very same article, was appreciated by the viewers across the globe.

Is Hyun Bin Married?

The questions regarding Hyun Bin's marital status have been asked by fans time and again. In order to answer the question, "Is Hyun Bin Married?", research regarding the same was carried out and it was revealed that Hyun Bin isn't married as of yet. But, the agency that he is represented by and that of his co-star, Son Ye Jin, have individually confirmed that the two are in a relationship on New Year's Day. About two years ago, Son Ye Jin's Instagram handle treated her fans and followers with a picture of the two sharing a fun moment with each other. The image that can be found below can also be found on Son Ye Jin's Instagram.

Also Read: Is There A Crash Landing On You Season 2? New Cast And Story Line Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.