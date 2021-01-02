Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin's Relationship Confirmed By Their Management Agencies

Crash Landing On You’s lead stars are now dating in real life. The k-drama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have reportedly been dating for the past 8 months. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s management companies have both confirmed the same in their statements. Find out more details about this story below.

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin are dating

Crash Landing On You is one of the most popular K-drama across the globe. The show has made a special place in the hearts of K-drama fans. But unfortunately, Crash Landing On You recently ended but a recent news piece regarding Crash Landing On You’s lead pair has fans rejoicing. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating real life.

Also read | Start Up's Bae Suzy, Park So-Dam & Other Most Popular K-Drama Celebs Of 2020

The rumours of their relationship have been floating for some time now. But now Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s agencies have confirmed this news. Hyun Bin’s VAST Entertainment in a statement revealed that the two Crash Landing On You stars met through their projects and after their show ended their friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship. The agency also requested fans to cheer the couple on for their future.

Son Ye Jin’s MS Team Entertainment’s statement was on similar lines. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met on set. After their k-drama ended they developed an interest in each other and soon started dating. According to Dispatch’s report, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have denied the rumours of them dating multiple times. But a source close to Hyun Bin has revealed that the Crash Landing On You cast members have been dating since March 2020.

Also read | Recap 2020: 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' & Other Top K Dramas To Watch Online

In Crash Landing On You, Yoon Se- Ri is a successful businesswoman and millionaire heiress. But while paragliding in Seoul, she moves away from her course due to a tornado. She ends up crash landing in North Korea. Korean People’s Army captain Ri Jeong- hyeok rescues her and decides to help her get back to South Korea without being exposed.

Also read | Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho & True Beauty's Hwang In-yeop Give Fans 'Second Lead Syndrome'

Also read | 'Lovestruck In The City' On Netflix: All About Ji Chang-Wook & Kim Ji-Won's New Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.