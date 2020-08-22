Will Hrithik-Sonam Be Perfect Hyun Bin & Son Ye In Crash Landing On You's Hindi Version?

Crash Landing On You is a popular South Korean series based on love, comedy and the enmity between the two Korean countries. It stars big names like Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye in the lead role. Directed by Lee Jung-hyo, the series tells the story of two pairs of star-crossed lovers.

The plot of Crash Landing On You revolves around a South Korean Chaebol heiress called Yoon Se-Ri who goes missing while paragliding. She gets stranded in the forest in North Korea (forbidden to South Koreans) when Ri Jeong-hyeok, an army official, saves her. He tries to get her back home secretly but along the way, they fall in love with each other.

On the other hand, is Seo Dan who is a wealthy department store owner who has been arranged to marry Ri Jeong-hyeok. But they have met only a few times before. She, however, falls in love with the conman Gu Seung-jun who is on the run after an embezzlement fraud committed with Yoon Se-ri’s brother. He was also engaged to her. If this is remade in India with a Bollywood cast, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

Ri Jeong-hyeok- Hrithik Roshan

He is the army official who helps Se-ri get back to South Korea secretly but ultimately falls in love with her. Known for playing army man in movies like Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan seems ideal to essay this role on screen.

Image credit: Hyun Bin Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Yoon Se-ri- Sonam Kapoor

She is the rich heiress to Chaebol. She also owns her own fashion and beauty companies. She crash-lands in North Korea and meets Ri Jeong-hyeok. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor seems like just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Son Ye-jin Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Seo Dan- Taapsee Pannu

She is the department store owner who was engaged to Ri Jeong-hyeok. However, after returning from Russia, she falls in love with a conman. Known for her brilliant acting chops, Taapsee Pannu seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Seo Ji-hye Instagram, Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Gu Seung-joon- Ranveer Singh

He is the conman who was previously engaged to Se-ri. But after committing an embezzlement fraud, he runs away to North Korea where he meets and falls in love with Seo Dan. Having played a conman in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ranveer Singh seems he might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Kim Jung-hyun Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

