'Crash Landing On You' Star Hyun Bin Is All Praises His Co-star Son Ye Jin

Crash Landing on You is a war story with a perfect balance of a love story and the political angle. Hyun Bin plays the role of a North Korean soldier, while the actress Son ye Jin essays the role of a businesswoman from South Korea. The series has raised the bar for several other shows and is the perfect amalgamation of laughter, tears, and adventure. The show was aired on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix from December 2019 to February 2020. It traces the story of a South Korean heiress who is paragliding in South Korea but gets caught in a storm. She then lands up in the North Korean part of DMZ. Directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo, Crash Landing On You cast stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-Hyun, and Seo Ji-Hye in major roles. Read on to know what Hyun Bin spoke about his former costar Son ye Jin in a recent interview.

Hyun Bin comments on former costar Son Ye Jin

As reported on Soompi, Hyun Bin in an interview with Esquire mentioned that when he received offers from overseas, he used to send them replies over handwritten letters as he couldn't go to the U.S. to meet his fans. The actor also praised his costar Son Ye Jin stating that it was very comfortable working with her for the second time. He also recounted how they would brainstorm for ideas for their scenes on the way to their shoots. he also praised the writer of Crash Landing On You who came up with a brilliant script, he also acknowledged all his other costars who gave their 100% to each scene.

Son ye jin and Hyun Bin's Tv shows and movies

Son ye Jin's shows include The Classic, Summer Scent, A Moment to Remember, April Snow, Alone in Love, My Wife Got Married, The Pirates, The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess. Recently she was seen in the Kdrama Something in the Rain as well. Hyun Bin's shows include My Name is Kim Sam-soon, Secret Garden, Memories of the Alhambra, Confidential Assignment, The Swindlers, and The Negotiation to name a few. This was the first time that Hyun Bin and Son ye Jin have worked together in a Kdrama, the duo was last seen in the movie The Negotiation. Hyun Bin is currently filming for The Point Men while Son Ye Jin would next be seen in a movie The Cross, that is set to release in 2022, the movie would be her Hollywood debut.

