Kundali Bhagya's Manit Jaura Stops Gymming For His Role In Show 'Prem Bandhan'

Television actor Manit Joura is popularly known for his role as Rishabh Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actor was also seen playing a similar role in Kumkum Bhagya. He had bagged a role in 2020 in the show Prem Bandhan. He revealed that he has to stop gyming for his character in the show. Read further ahead to know what the actor has to say about his character in the show.

Manit Joura to stop gymming for his character on Prem Bandhan

Actor Manit Joura has gained a huge fan following for his role of Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The actor is seen playing Harsh Shastri who is a mentally unstable character. While talking about the character, Manit said that it is very difficult to portray such a character. He added, "Harsh is the body of a 30-year-old man with the mind of a 10-year-old boy. So ideally you have to move like a 10-year-old boy because you think and behave like him."

Manit mentioned that he stopped gymming because he wanted his body to be more flexible to play such an intense character. This is because gymming makes one's body stiff and thus, he won't be able to move around like a child. He mentioned, "I am loving the challenges the character is throwing at me. Looking forward to an exciting journey.”

More about Prem Bandhan

Prem Bandhan is a story about Janki Srivastav played by Chhavi Pandey. She is from a lower-middle-class family and believes in looking for happiness in small things. She gets married to Harsh, played by Manit, without knowing that he is mentally disabled. The plot revolves around how the two cope with each other in their married life. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Prem Bandhan cast features actors like Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Shreya Shrivastava, Monica Khanna, Payas Pandit, Saarvi Omaana and Tripthi Shankhdar. The show is set in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Manit Joura on the Work Front

Manit made his television debut with12/24 Karol Bagh playing Vicky. He made his film debut with Band Baja Baaraat where he played a small role of a cameraman. He made his digital debut with First Among Equals in 2017. He was recently seen in the web series Baarish streaming on ALT Balaji.

