'Ribbon' Movie Ending Explained: How Did Karan And Sahana Deal With Things?

Ribbon is a family drama film which revolves around a young urban couple who strive to make ends meet. In the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, the couple gets so involved in their careers that they lose touch with each other. But their lives hit a bump which makes them realise what they had been doing wrong and whom to blame for it.

Plot of the film

The movie revolves around a young urban couple Sahana and Karan who are both successful in their fields. When Sahana finds out she is pregnant, she admits that she is not prepared to be a mother and put her career at stake. But Karan convinces her to keep the baby, and later welcomed their daughter, Aashi.

Soon the couple is trapped with issues like finding a good nanny, unsupported work environment and lack of good creches. To top this all, the couple also faces financial crisis as everything comes with a big price tag. While they thrive harder to provide for their family, they make arrangements for their very young daughter. This leads up to her spending much time with people like her teacher, peon, driver, etc.

One evening Karan and Sahana figure out that their daughter is a victim of sexual abuse. After some efforts it is the child reveals that it was a ‘trusted worker’ from her school who would abuse her in an elevator in exchange for chocolate. However, the school does not want to take the blame and misbehaves with the parents.

Ending ending

In the ending sequences, the couple deals with a lot of stress in their work-life, personal life and the issue at hand regarding their daughter. With so much anger and frustration getting pent up, they start blaming each other for what happened with Aashi. After a huge fight, Karan leaves the house and while Sahana communicates with Aashi to understand what she was going taking from all that. Aashi reveals that she never wants to have chocolate with her father as he got angry with her mother. Later when Karan returns home, he sees Sahana and Aashi in bed. He lies down in bed with them and the film ends there.

Ending explained

The film has an open ending.

Going by the title and the last shot of the film, it can be safely said that Sahana and Karan reconciled and sorted out their differences by communication and understanding each other. They further dealt with the issue about child abuse the way Karan wanted to- by contacting the cops. Whether either of them made compromises in their careers to spend more time with their family is upon the audience to decide.

Image credits: Still from the trailer

