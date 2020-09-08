What Time Does 'Forbidden Love' Release On Zee5? Details About All Four Chapters

Forbidden Love is the latest series that will premiere on Zee5 Premium. It is an anthology of four stories that will revolve around human emotions and will explore the darker feelings around love like jealousy, infidelity, suspicion and secrets in a relationship. Forbidden Love will show 4 tales of various characters each dealing with the problem of their own and the story will be dealt with in 1 chapter each. Here is more information about when the series will premiere on Zee5.

What time does 'Forbidden Love' release on Zee5?

The trailer of the show released recently and is doing the rounds on social media as fans are excited to watch the stories from 4 award-winning directors. The first chapter will release on September 9th only on Zee5 premium. The show is divided into 4 chapters Arranged marriage, Anamika, Rules of the Game and Diagnosis of Love.

While the official page of the OTT platform has revealed that the first chapter of the anthology will release on 9th September, the release dates for the other 3 chapters have not been revealed yet.

Chapter one Arranged Marriage stars Ali Fazal, Omkar Kapoor and Patralekha. It has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The plot revolves around a homosexual couple who tries to keep that relationship even after one of them is forced to get married to the opposite gender. The story will show how the three people involved in the marriage will deal with their situations and identities.

Chapter 2 stars Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya and Aditya seal in lead roles. The story has been directed by Priyadarshan and revolves around an older woman who finds love with a younger man. The story will explore whether her extramarital affair will be a new beginning or not.

The 3rd chapter is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary and is called Rules of the Game. the episode stars Ahaana Kumar and Chandan Roy Sanyal as they portray characters who decide to spice up their married life with role play. The episode will show how their game of role-playing is taken too far.

The final chapter stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Raima Sen in the episode called Diagnosis of Love. The story will show that the lead characters are a married couple who work as doctors in the same hospital. The problem starts in their marriage when Raima Sen's character begins to show affection towards a junior which increases her husband's suspicion towards her.

Image credits: Still from the trailer

