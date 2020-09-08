What Time Does 'Forbidden Love' Release On Zee5? Details About All Four Chapters

Forbidden Love is the latest series that will premiere on Zee5 Premium. It is an anthology of four stories that will revolve around human emotions and will explore the darker feelings around love like jealousy, infidelity, suspicion and secrets in a relationship. Forbidden Love will show 4 tales of various characters each dealing with the problem of their own and the story will be dealt with in 1 chapter each. Here is more information about when the series will premiere on Zee5.
The trailer of the show released recently and is doing the rounds on social media as fans are excited to watch the stories from 4 award-winning directors. The first chapter will release on September 9th only on Zee5 premium. The show is divided into 4 chapters Arranged marriage, Anamika, Rules of the Game and Diagnosis of Love.
While the official page of the OTT platform has revealed that the first chapter of the anthology will release on 9th September, the release dates for the other 3 chapters have not been revealed yet.
