'Cancel Rick And Morty,' Say Netizens As An Old Harmon Video Surfaces On The Internet

American writer Dan Harmon has apologised for a lot of issues in the past few years, but a couple of social media handles on Thursday started calling for an apology for a subject he had already covered. On Thursday, the Rick And Morty Community founder drew criticism for something that had already prompted an apology. It was a Dexter spoof that many found offensive because he depicted a baby doll's rape.

The clip, which circulated again this week along with the "save the children" hashtag, is the latest attempt to "cancel" something related to Adult Swim, apparently with regard to child safety.

About Harmon’s apology

Harmon released an apology while the video was circulating, and both he and Adult Swim distanced themselves from the 2009 or 2018 attempt at comedy that was not well received. Harmon proceeded to apologize in 2009, according to Deadline, saying that he made a pilot who wanted to spoof the Dexter show and only succeeded in offending. He then soon realized that the content was way too inappropriate and promptly took the video down. He added that no one should ever have to see what people have seen and he apologised for that.

About the clip

Still, Daryl bit clips were naturally available at sites in 2020 and have circulated in recent weeks across a number of accounts focused on child trafficking and sexual abuse. The photo, and calls for both Harmon and Rick and Morty to "cancel," circulated with the hashtag #savethechildren, which, as Snopes claimed, was co-opted by those spreading misinformation on paedophilia networks and conspiracy theories.

However, the hashtag was momentarily disabled because the social media site had to remove posts that simply portrayed child abuse and hoaxes instead of rallying support against them.

Fans and netizens have still been writing several messages and tweets regarding the same. They also went on to say that they were very disappointed with the entire thing that has been making rounds on the internet. Some of them could not even believe that they were even watching the show. Take a look a look a few comments from netizens below.

Just saw that Dan Harmon video and I’m deeply disturbed. Idc about Rick and Morty (never watched it). It’s just disturbing that someone is capable of doing that even if it’s a spoof of dexter or “acting” if you can bring yourself to even pretend to do something like that... — TJ (@TeejGarner) August 14, 2020

This sick SOB 🤬I will never watch Rick and Morty again. 🤢🤮 https://t.co/uRNDZHaAUo — SinfulProfessional (@SinfulProfessi1) August 14, 2020

Oh! #RickandMorty was also ALWAYS trash too!!! 💅 — 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲.🍭 (@convoswithcandy) August 14, 2020

