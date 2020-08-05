What's Ranveer Singh Binge-watching On Wednesday Morning? Check Out

On Wednesday morning, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the show that he is binge-watching. As seen in the pic, Ranveer is busy watching the famous animated series titled Rick and Morty. The picture sees numerous characters from the show. "Can you find me? Check out all these zany characters," read the caption on the post. Take a look.

Ranveer binge-watches Rick and Morty

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also took a stroll down the memory lane as he dug out a childhood photo of himself. Ranveer Instagrammed the picture with a quirky caption. He wrote, "Style mein rehne ka." The photograph sees little Ranveer clad in a plain white tee, along with denim jeans and a belt. His mischievous smile steals the show. A fan wrote, "So cute." Whereas many dropped hearts on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post.

Ranveer's childhood pic

Recently, it was reported that Ranveer Singh donned that producer's hat as he started his new production house. Ranveer Singh had registered his production house back in December 2017, along with his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The actor named his production house as Maa Kasam Films!. A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed the portal that the name hints at the kind of films that Ranveer would like to produce. The source also added that Ranveer is a huge fan of Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and the Khans, and owing to this, people can expect him to produce some family entertainers.

What's next for Ranveer?

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 83, helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie is based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film, whereas Deepika Padukone will play the role of Romi Dev, Ranveer's wife in the film. The release date of 83 has been pushed due to the pandemic.

Apart from 83, Ranveer Singh has many films lined up. He will be seen in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with South actor Shalini Pandey. Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht, alongside Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, among others.

