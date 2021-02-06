Rithvik Dhanjani And Pranati Rai Wrap Shooting For Web Series 'Cartel', See BTS Pictures

The upcoming web series Cartel just got wrapped and the cast seems relieved, which is quite evident in Pranati Rai Prakash’s latest Instagram post. On Feb 5, Pranati Rai Prakash took to her Instagram handle to share BTS pictures from the sets of the web series. Sharing these pictures on social media, the actor model said, "Stoked to wrap up another amazing project". Read ahead for more details.

'Cartel' BTS

In the above Instagram post, Pranati Rai Prakash posed with Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, who will be seen working with her in Cartel. It seems the entire cast had gathered for a fun photoshoot after the wrap. Actor Supriya Pathak who is known for her awe-inspiring roles in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Love Per Square Foot is also in the web series.

Talking about the upcoming web series, Pranati said, "It’s been a journey of more than a year of being Sumi. I will miss being her so much and wish I can play her again soon!". She further added, "Every character leaves behind so much in you. Binny made me a happier and a more carefree person, while Sumi took me on an emotional journey finding my own insecurities, fears and overcoming them like a boss lady". She also thanked the director, Suyash Vadhavkar for sharing his vision and helping the former getting close to her character.

Pranati also thanked her co-stars Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Girija Oak Godbole, Sushrii Mishraa from whom she received so much love and support. "Being the emotional person I am, it’s a serious fomo as I complete my shoot for #Cartel. Cheers!! Everyone in the team", the actor concluded. Take a look at behind the scene moments from Cartel.

Co-actor Sushrii commented on Pranati's post, "Awwieee!!!meri pyari Sumi and my cartel family pyaarrr We were destined to make magic together", while Girija Oak wrote, "Sending so much pyaar your way Pantu". Tanuj Virwani also added, "It’s always a pleasure working with someone as genuine and hard working as u ! Sky is the limit". The series' director Suyash also praised the actor. He said, "I hve seen how you gave a part of your self to this show and I m pretty sure the audience will connect to that 😊....wish you loads and loads of good luck".

