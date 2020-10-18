Monica Dogra's 'appreciation Post' For 'co-actor' Rithvik Dhanjani Sparks Dating Rumours

Rithvik Dhanjani has been making headlines for his love life, of late -- first because of his breakup with Asha Negi after a relationship of over 6 years and now, for his equation with his Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant, singer-actor Monica Dogra. Rumours sparked about Rithvik dating the Dhobi Ghat actor after the latter posted a long and loving appreciation post on Instagram for Rithvik. Monica shared a series of pictures with Rithvik and called him the "light of my life" adding how incredible and brilliant he is.

She recalled the beginning of their friendship on the sets of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 in the "co-star appreciation post".

“I met him in the dining hall with spinach salad stuck in my teeth. I smiled at him and had a whole conversation and he didn’t even tell me. I went to the loo and came back and I was like ummmm. You didn’t wanna tell me I had a big green leaf in my front tooth this whole time?! What the hell!”

“He smiled his 1000 watt smile and said he wanted to be a gentleman,” she added. "Throughout that season, he had my back when I was scared, or when I wanted to give up. We danced when we could and meditated like we should"

"Years later, we may not hang as much as I’d like, but I can tell you this man is just a light in my life. I didn’t know but now I can vouch for the fact that he’s also a hell of an actor. I am so excited to work with him. We almost died together when we first met, and now we are making art together and I’m so excited to share it with the world at some point... but for now, I can say, just being around someone you love... doing what you love... is a gift I don’t wanna take for granted. @rithvik_d - they don’t make em like you very often. You’re an incredible man and a brilliant artist. Big up. Thanks for fighting for me," said Monica, before concluding her message with an "I love you."

Rithvik was humbled by Monica's sweet gesture and commented on her post with love. He wrote, "you are so kind and so full of love mon...that I don’t even know where to begin, and I don’t want this to sound like a mutual admiration club but know that I’ve got your back...and I love you! Can’t wait to see you!". The sweet exchange between the duo has their fans on social media shower hearts through the comments while some even asked whether they are dating each other.

Rithvik had been dating Asha Negi for six years until they announced their breakup in May 2020. Asha and Rithvik first met on the sets of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Since then, they became a household name and garnered a very strong fan-following. After that, the duo even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and won the show.

