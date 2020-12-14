Nia Sharma Slams Ritvik Dhanjani In New Video, Says 'All Men Are Liars'; Asha Negi Agrees

Actor Nia Sharma shared a glimpse of the footage which features her having an intense discussion with fellow actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. The teaser video is from the episode of the newly released digital show Ladies vs Gentleman. Hosted by celebrity couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza, in the clip Nia can be seen candidly putting forth her opinions surrounding men and relationships.

The clip begins with a funny pun made by Nia on Rithvik Dhanjani. However, after infectious laughter, the video takes viewers to an intense conversation, where Nia Sharma states that all men are liars. “I don’t think men are ever honest about the cooking skills of their wives”, says the actor. To which Ritvik replies immediately saying, “you always think men are liars”.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma Stuns In New Picture From Goa, Calls It Her 'Good Times'

The heated conversation just doesn’t end there. Moving on, Nia fiercely claims that men are always afraid of giving commitments when it comes to relationships. She adds, “When it comes to calculating how many men are afraid of being in a relationship, then the question just ends there because suddenly all of them become boys. The minute it comes to marriage, they become extremely frightened”.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma And Arjun Bijlani Take On The Dance Floor In A New Instagram Update

In another episode, Nia opens up about how lockdown was an opportunity for all men who crib about not having enough time. According to her, ‘lockdown enabled people to spend some quality time with each other’. However, Karan Wahi disagrees with the star stating “for a lot of people that’s boredom’. Upon listening to Karan, Nia has an apt reply in store for him. “when everything was normal, men would crib about being busy and not having time to breathe. Now, if you are still cribbing, I think you’re stupid”, said Nia.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma Sizzles In A White Backless Dress As She 'parties Like A Pineapple'

In the end, the Naagin star also narrates why men have to say sorry all time. “it is because of the lack of maturity. Even after saying sorry multiple times, they tend to repeat the same mistake again,” she said. After the video surfaced online, it spread like wildfire. Many acquaintances from the industry including Krystle Dsouza, Asha Negi were seen agreeing with the Jamai Raja actor. Take a look:

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma Posts Throwback Picture With Ravi Dubey, Says 'kya Se Kya Hogaya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.