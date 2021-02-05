Shanaya Kapoor 'tries Something Different' In Belly Dance With 'stolen Skirt'; Watch

Shanaya Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle on February 5 and shared a video of her wherein, she was spotted belly dancing with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja. As mentioned in the caption, Shanaya shared that in this Instagram video, she tried something different with Sanjana. She also revealed that the skirt she is wearing in the video has been 'stolen' from a friend. Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance video:

Shanaya 'tries something different' with trainer Sanjana

In the above Instagram post, Shanaya Kapoor shared her belly dancing video, featuring her trainer Sanjana Muthreja. The former stunned in a white crop blouse and clubbed it with a white skirt that had a black floral design print. On the other hand, Sanjana Muthreja also wore a similar outfit, twinning with Shanaya.

In this video, Shanaya Kapoor twirled her belly to Melanie Martinez's romantic song, Play Date. Here, she also shared a series of stills and pictures with her trainer. In some of them, the pair posed in a belly dance pose. Shanaya Kapoor wrote in her caption, "tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Shanaya Kapoor were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Several celebrities also commented on Shanaya's video. Alaviaa Jaaferi commented, "my hips hurt after watching this". Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari and Karisma Kapoor also commented on Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance videos.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "Can’t take my eyes off youuuu♥ï¸", while another added, "Woah like you did soo good !!". Another fan commented, "How stunning are youðŸ˜GurlllllðŸ”¥Love it". More than 59k users have liked Shanaya's video. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Shanaya Kapoor recently made her on-screen debut on Netflix's show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She was featured in bits as her mother Maheep Kapoor starred as one of the leading ladies on the reality show. On Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Shanaya Kapoor made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She has also worked as an assistant director for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The Netflix movie also features Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

