Riverdale Season 5 Possible Release Date Revealed By Show's Set Director

Riverdale Season 5 is releasing sooner than later. In an Instagram story, Riverdale’s set director revealed that the CW show’s Season 5 will be premiering in January 2021. But this news is yet to be confirmed by CW network and hence an official announcement is being awaited by fans. Find out more details about this story below.

Riverdale Season 5 premiere date revealed

Riverdale is one of the most popular teen show on the CW network. Apart from being popular on TV network, the show gained global popularity after it premiered on Netflix. But just like many other films and TV shows, Riverdale’s new season was affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a complete standstill. The shooting for this Archie comic based show was also halted. But now, the shooting of Riverdale’s latest season has finally resumed in Canada.

While this news made many Riverdale fans smile, a new revelation has surprised them further. Riverdale’s set director, Denise Nadredre in her latest Instagram story revealed the Riverdale Season 5 release date. In this Instagram story, Denise revealed that the CW show will premiere on January 20, 2021. Take a look at Denise Nadredre’s Instagram story here.

Along with the Riverdale Season 5 release date, Denise revealed a few important details. In her Instagram story, she added that the show will premiere on Netflix Canada on January 21, 2020. While revealing these two Riverdale Season 5 release dates, Denise mentioned that she is not aware of the release dates in other countries. The Riverdale set director also added that she is also unaware about the Riverdale Season 5 trailer release date.

But these Riverdale Season 5 release dates are yet to be confirmed by CW Network. According to CapitalFM’s report, Riverdale Season 5 will start with the show’s Season 4 ended. Soon the show will start focusing on the latest season. In Riverdale’s latest season, all the characters will be reuniting after seven years. A time jump has been used to progress the Riverdale storyline in Season 5. While a time jump has been added, the original Riverdale cast will be making a comeback.

