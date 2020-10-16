'Riverdale' Star Skeet Ulrich Says "Tha'nk You To All Of You" As He Bids Adieu To The Show

Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich recently took to social media to post a long and heartfelt post for his fans and the cast of the show on the last day of shoot. The Riverdale series will soon be returning with a bunch of new episodes next year. Thus Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich will be saying goodbye to the show as long time cast members.

Skeet Ulrich bids goodbye to Riverdale fans in a long heartfelt post

Skeet Ulrich took to social media to announce his departure from the show. The actor plays the role of FP Jones in the series and is among one of the most loved characters on the show. The actor thanked the cast and crew along with the fans for letting him be a part of the incredible journey. The actor shared a picture of himself standing in front of car lights as he posed for the camera.

In the caption, he started by mentioning that he will be leaving the show. He thanked the makers of the show for introducing him to the cast. Skeet Ulrich mentioned that he created some lifelong friendships on the show and called them beautiful souls. He then addressed the fact that “today” would be his last day on the set and thus he made the post. The actor further wrote that despite it being the last day on the set, he will always have the experience in his heart forever. He said that the experience of being on the set of Riverdale is something that he holds dear.

He then thanked all his fans for their unconditional love and support that they showed him through the years. The actor added a bunch of emojis before closing his caption. Cast members and many fans flooded the comments with positive words as they bid farewell to one of Riverdale’s favourite characters. People especially mentioned that they were going to miss his character's “Dad Jokes” which were a running gag on the show. Thus people showered love for the actor as he bid farewell to the show.

