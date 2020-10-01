Riverdale Season 5: Drew Ray Tanner Promoted To Series Regular, Confirms Roberto

Recently, Riverdale maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Drew Ray Tanner, who portrays the character of Fangs Fogarty, has been promoted to series regular for season five of the teen-drama series. Recently, while talking to E! News, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa opened up about the promotion of Drew and also praised the actor. Aguirre-Sacasa also announced that the audience will see more of Drew singing.

Drew Ray Tanner promoted as series regular

In a brief conversation, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa asserted that Drew is a "great guy" and "terrific actor". While recalling Drew's journey with Riverdale since season two, he added that the former has made the character of Fangs Fogarty a fan favourite. He also mentioned that the team of Riverdale season 5 is thrilled as Drew is joining them for the upcoming season as a series regular. He also stated that Tanner aka Fangs Fogarty will continue living with on-again, off-again boyfriend Kevin Keller and Serpent Queen Toni Topaz.

Interestingly, season five of Riverdale will first finish out the three final episodes of season four, which will take the kids through prom night and graduation. Then, the series will jump ahead seven years to tell some new adult stories that could be potentially devastating if the title pages are any indication. On the other side, the new episodes are currently in production in Vancouver with COVID protocol in place. Riverdale will mark its return to The CW in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Drew Ray Turney also took to his social media handle and extended his gratitude towards the makers of the series. In a brief note, he wrote, "Wow. Almost 3 years to the day my journey with Riverdale started. I didn’t know back then that it’d become such a life changing experience for me." He further wrote thank you to his team, Warner Bros, The CW, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for giving him the opportunity.

Riverdale season 5 release

According to a report of Deadline, The Resident actor Erinn Westbrook is all set to join the star cast of the CW’s show. Westbrook will essay the character of Tabitha Tate, an ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Her character has come to Riverdale to take over Pop’s Chock’ lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner.

