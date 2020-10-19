'Riverdale' Actor Vanessa Morgan Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Yellow Crop Top; Take A Look

Riverdale actor Venessa Morgan recently took to Twitter to upload a picture of her baby bump. She was also seen sporting a yellow coloured crop top and joked about being in 'crop top season'. Take a look at her tweet and see how fans responded to the same.

Vanessa shows her baby bump

Riverdale actor Venessa Morgan uploaded a mirror picture of herself. In the post, fans could see Venessa sporting a yellow crop top and black pants. She also sported a few necklaces and her baby bump was clearly visible in the post. Venessa Morgan got engaged to professional baseball player Michael Kopech in 2019 and got married to him on January 4, 2020. The couple has filed for a divorce recently.

Many fans liked and re-tweeted Venessa Morgan's picture. The tweet received a huge wave of positive responses. One fan added that the star was inspirational and also mentioned that she helped them get through the lockdown. Other fans also made fan art for her and mentioned she was an 'angel'. Take a look at the tweets that fans left:

You are the woman who inspires me to be a better person and in this quarantine you have helped me a lot.

To thank you, I made several drawings to express all the love I have for you.

I admire you very much and look forward to seeing your little one. pic.twitter.com/S0drwyvACa — Post_riveerdale🍒 (@PRiveerdale) October 19, 2020

I made it for you V, I hope you like it💗, I did it because you inspire me to be a better person🥺, you are an amazing human being and your little one is proud of you🥰. I love you my little butterfly🦋@VanessaMorgan ✨ pic.twitter.com/TQTHrAC0iK — Du Bois♡ (@riverlove_) October 19, 2020

I think this is more than saying that you are an incredible human being, you are a warrior woman who fights for what she wants and gets it, she does not surrender to anything and everything that she proposes she achieves, ilysm💗@VanessaMorgan ♥ pic.twitter.com/boHy8pSsSG — Du Bois♡ (@riverlove_) October 19, 2020

I will never tire of telling you that you will be the best mom in the world♥️, you are an inspiration to me, you make me a better person🥺, I pray for your family every day that they are well. I love you my butterfly🦋♥️@VanessaMorgan 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/WoEG5SeqLs — Du Bois♡ (@riverlove_) October 19, 2020

Venessa Morgan's pregnancy is reportedly making her quite weak while she was working, she mentioned in one of her Instagram stories. She also added - 'Shout out to all the pregnant mommas working full-time jobs, all I know is growing a human makes me 10 times more tired at work so just wanted to say each and every one of you are so friggen incredible and strong. We Got this'.

Venessa Morgan also did a small gender reveal party and shared a clip on Instagram. The actor is expecting a boy. She also shared many pictures and funny videos from the party. Venessa mentioned in her caption - '... I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise . Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Venessa Morgan's Insatrgam

