Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Flaunts Baby Bump In Latest Maternity Shoot; See Pictures

Mama to be! Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with her first child amid her divorce from husband Michael Kopech. The Canadian star is very excited about this new chapter. The actress Venessa Morgan recently took to Twitter to upload her maternity photoshoot. Many fans liked and re-tweeted Venessa Morgan's picture. The tweet received a huge wave of positive responses. Fans went gaga and showered her post with comments about how much they loved her. They also said that she would be the best mom ever.

Fans respond to Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan's maternity photoshoot -

Growing a human, ultimate form of art. ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/LnSkaWSpiU — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) October 30, 2020

In the post, fans could see Venessa in a lacy jacket flaunting her baby bump. She also sported a necklace and her baby bump was visible in the post. Venessa Morgan got engaged to professional baseball player Michael Kopech in 2019 and got married to him on January 4, 2020. The couple has filed for a divorce recently.

Recently, she was also seen sporting a yellow-coloured crop top and joked about being in 'crop top season'. Venessa Morgan uploaded a mirror picture of herself. In the post, fans could see Venessa sporting a yellow crop top and black pants.

Venessa Morgan's pregnancy is reportedly making her quite weak while she was working, she mentioned in one of her Instagram stories. She also shouted out to all the pregnant mothers who are working full-time jobs, she adding saying that she felt like growing a human makes her 10 times more tired at work and she wanted to say that everybody likes were incredibly strong. Venessa Morgan also did a small gender reveal party and shared a clip-on Instagram. The actor is expecting a boy. She also shared many pictures and funny videos from the party. Venessa mentioned in her caption that she was very much looking forward to giving her baby some room to grow outside of the public eye. She added saying to her little one that he was made with so much love and already makes me feel strong. She thanked God for blessing her with a baby.

