Rose Leslie Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Pregnancy Shoot; See Pictures

Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie recently revealed her pregnancy during a photoshoot with UK's Make Magazine. Ursula Lake, the co-founder and fashion editor of Make Magazine shared Rose's photo on Instagram wherein she reveals her baby bump. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child together. Ursula Lake and her team conducted an interview followed by a photoshoot with Rose Leslie.

Photos from Rose Leslie and Kit Harington’s pregnancy photoshoot

Ursula Lake is a freelance fashion editor who is also the co-founder of Make Magazine in the UK. She interviewed Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie and had a photoshoot session with her. Ursula Lake had an all women's team while working with Rose Leslie. She first shared Kit Karrington and Rose Leslie's pregnancy news with a black and white picture of Rose Leslie with a baby bump.

The Game of Thrones actor is glowing as she poses for the camera and flaunts her baby bump. Ursula wrote that she had a wonderful time working with Rose Leslie during her motherhood. Take a look at the picture.

She later shared a picture of Rose Leslie in a grey trouser suit by Stella McCartney. Rose posed while sitting on a stool in her grey oversized trouser suit. The Game of Thrones actor gave a radiant smile as she looked away from the camera. The picture was clicked by Billie Scheepers while Rose Leslie's hair was styled by Liz Taw. Take a look at the picture of Rose Leslie's pregnancy shoot.

The fashion editor also shared a closeup of Rose Leslie in her black Stella McCartney dress with a plunged neckline. Rose Leslie flaunts her natural reddish-brown hair while sporting a no-makeup makeup look. As always, the Game of Thrones actor flaunts her beautiful freckles in the photoshoot. She gives a subtle smile while looking at the camera. Take a look at her gorgeous closeup.

Lastly, Ursula Lake shared a wide-angle picture of Rose Leslie in her black Stella McCartney gown. Rose Leslie poses for the camera while looking down. Her hair flows naturally on her face while she flaunts her tiny baby bump and the black gown. Here's the picture:

Rose Leslie on the work front

Rose Leslie is popularly known for her role as Ygritte in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie had an onscreen relationship after which the actors got married in a few years. Rose Leslie will be next seen in Death in the Nile that releases in December 2020.

The film is a mystery thriller and an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel by the same name. The film stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

