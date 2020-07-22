Robert Kirkman On How COVID-19 Gave Them Time To Make A Polished 'The Walking Dead' Movie

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not only stalled the shooting of several films across the globe, but has also forced makers to push the cinematic release of their movies to a later date. While the health emergency came as a shock for most filmmakers, for a few it was a blessing in disguise.

The highly celebrated American author Robert Kirkman recently shared his thoughts about how the COVID-19 pandemic has given his much-anticipated film The Walking Dead more time to transform into a masterpiece. To know what Robert Kirkman said keep reading ahead-

Also Read:'Cursed' Cast: Details About All Significant Actors And Characters From Netflix Show

Also Read: Rick Grimes Now Entering PUBG Mobile, Check Out How To Play

Robert Kirkman talks about the delay of The Walking Dead movie filming

Robert Kirkman is the man behind the story of The Walking Dead Movie. The spin-off film has been in the news ever since its inception. The Walking Dead Movie is the first film which was announced by the makers in the series of a trilogy. The Walking Dead Movie is an adaptation of the comic book under The Walking Dead created by Robert Kirkman.

During a panel discussion, Robert Kirkman shed some light on how the delay in the shoot of The Walking Dead Movie due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is, in a way, helped the cast and crew. This is because the team gets more time to work on the film which means they make sure everything's perfect and Rick Grimes character is certainly on the top of his game. Robert Kirkman also talked about the progress of the movie and how the entire cast and crew are relentlessly working behind the scene so that they are able to give the audience a memorable gift in the form of a film. Astonishingly, Robert Kirkman did not hesitate to even say that the COVID-19 pandemic will support filmmakers and creators to deliver well-polished movies.

Also Read:'Lori Grimes' Actor Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals She Never Watched 'The Walking Dead'

Also Read: New Special Forces Set Can Now Be Unlocked In PUBG Mobile

The Walking Dead Movie has been in the making for over two years now. This is because the lead actor Andrew Lincoln refused to play the role of the iconic character Rick Grimes. Recently The Walking Dead Universe was in news for urging their fans to wear masks to stay safe. Take a look at some of their tweets-





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.