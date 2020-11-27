Prajakta Koli Shares Her First Day On The Sets Of 'Mismatched', Calls It A 'culture Shock'

Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli recently made her acting debut opposite Rohit Saraf in Netflix's Mismatched. After making her acting debut, the actress shared her experience of facing the camera for the first time. Prajakta in a recent interaction with Mid-Day revealed that she experienced a 'sense of discomfort' while acting despite being a vlogger.

Prajakta Koli reveals her acting jitters

Elucidating further, Prajakta who played the role of Dimple Ahuja in the show said that she would get camera jitters during auditions. Though the YouTuber says that she loves being in front of the camera, yet she had a mental block against screen tests and auditions. She revealed that she would get casting calls from several casting directors, but she used to find an excuse to get out of them. Auditions would break her into sweat. Further, she said that though she loved to act in her videos, however, she admitted that she feels a sense of discomfort in acting in front of others.

She quipped that if she had her way, she would have skipped the screen test of the Akarsh Khurana-directed series. Recalling her audition experience, Koli said that she went to the audition in a T-shirt, sweatpants, and chappals. She did not even bother to wear contact lenses, and sported her usual glasses, and was pretty sure that the makers would never give her a callback. Apart from this, Prajakta also threw light on her experience of shooting on the sites once she was shortlisted as the lead opposite The Sky is Pink actor. Calling her first day a “cultural shock” she said that she was not used to makeup, hair, and fashion designer, and suddenly on the sets she realized that she just has to say her lines in front of the camera, and her job is done.

The latest Netflix original, Mismatched is a romantic series on friendhip and love. The story is about a girl who is a tech wizard and an old-school guy.

(Image credit: Prajakta Koli/ Instagram)

