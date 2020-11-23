'Mismatched' Season 2 Release Date: When Will The Second Season Release On Netflix?

Netflix has managed to keep its viewers entertained with its wide variety of shows and movies in the past few months. The streaming service giant recently dropped a coming of age romance drama series Mismatched for its subscribers. The Indian series is being received well by viewers all over the world. Mismatched season 1 has ended on an interesting cliffhanger. Ever since the release of Mismatched season 1 on Netflix, a lot of people have been wondering about the Mismatched season 2. Several people have been asking on social media about the Mismatched season 2 release date. For all the people who are curious about the Mismatched season 2 release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Mismatched season 2

The recently released first season of Mismatched has earned mixed reviews from the viewers as well as the critics. From the looks of Mismatched season 1 ending, it is highly possible that the show will be coming back for a season 2. There has been no official announcement regarding the Mismatched season 2. However, the response on the first season and the storyline assures that the series might be renewed for a second season.

Also Read | Netflix's 'Mismatched': How Many Episodes Are There In The Coming-of-age Romance Drama?

Also Read | 'Mismatched' Review: Netizens Shower Praises On The Prajakta Koli Starrer Series

Mismatched season 2 release date

The most asked question all over social media is when will the Mismatched season 2 will be releasing on Netflix. The viewers are excited about the second season but the wait is going to be a long one. It is expected that the Mismatched season 2 would release somewhere in the latter half of the next year or even after that. The series will surely take at least a year to get finished with the production. Therefore the viewers can note that season 2 will expect late in 2021 or even in 2022.

Also Read | When 'Dimple Met Rishi' Summary: Know About The NYT Bestseller That Inspired 'Mismatched'

Also Read | 'Mismatched' Review: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf Starrer Fails To Meet Expectations

About Mismatched season 1

The Mismatched cast features Prajakta Koli AKA Mostlysane and Ludo actor Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The series also features Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade in key roles. The original Mismatched cast will surely come back if it is made in the second season. Mismatched is based on the 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon. The plot of Mismatched on Netflix revolves around two people who are a romantic ‘Mismatch’ for each other. They are on a journey of building an app and handling their friends, bullies and a snooty professor. Here is a look at the Mismatched trailer.

Image Credits: Prajakta Koli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.