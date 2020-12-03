'Didn't Face Any Bias,' Says YouTuber Prajakta Koli On Turning Actor With 'Mismatched'

YouTuber Prajakta Koli who goes by MostlySane as her online persona recently starred in a Netflix movie against Rohit Saraf. According to PTI, during an interview, Prajakta Koli spoke about her transition from YouTube to acting and said it was a smooth process and she didn't face any bias in the industry regarding her shift. Read more about her interview here.

Prajakta Koli talks about her transition from social media to acting in films

Prajakta Koli's videos on YouTube are a big hit. The social media influencer has been working a content creator on YouTube for years now and is well recognised for her work. Prajakta made her acting debut earlier this year in a short film titled Khayali Pulav. She then went on to star in Mismatched, based on Sandhya Menon's book, When Dimple Met Rishi. The show is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

She spoke about her acting shift in her interview and said everyone on the sets treated her just like they treated other actors. She co-stars and directors were so warm and welcoming to her that she never felt out of place. Prajakta said her shift from the social media space to the acting industry wasn't frowned upon by anyone. Her aspirations of acting were supported by her family and she didn't face any bias as such by anyone.

Prajakta also said that she went to the screening auditions and had to go to the retests and follow all the procedure before landing the role just like everyone else and didn't face any bias in that sense either. The Mismatched plot revolves around Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Singh Shekhawat who look like aren't a good fit to become a couple. Prajakta's character, Dimple is set on a mission to become an IT wizard and Rishi played by Rohit Saraf is a young boy who is interested in her.

Apart from Dimple and Rishi, there are more couples who team up in order to learn more about technology. Mismatched cast includes some more actors playing prominent roles in the series The other cast members include some popular actors like Rannvijay Singh as Siddharth Sinha. Other fairly new faces seen in the film are Araj Jayyka, Muskkaan Jaferi, Arun Khator, Devyani Shorey, Taaruk Raina, Vihaan Samat, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj and Abhinav Sharma.

