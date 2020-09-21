RuPaul Shatters Record With 5th Emmy Victory; Dedicates It To Late Chi Chi DeVayne

RuPaul, the popular host of the Drag Race, recently won his 5th consecutive Emmy for being an outstanding host for a reality or competition program category. RuPaul paid tribute to and dedicated the win to the late Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne. RuPaul also praised his fellow LGBTQ brothers and sisters in his award speech. Let’s take a look at how he felt after winning the Emmy this year.

Also Read Emmy Winner Zendaya's Massive Net Worth Will Surely 'Shake You Up'; Read Details

RuPaul's 5th consecutive Emmy

While accepting the #Emmys award for Outstanding Host of #DragRace, Mama Ru dedicated her win to Chi Chi DeVayne, and reminded us of the importance of voting for our LIVES this November. ⭐️



Check your registration status & make a plan to vote ➡️ https://t.co/nupOOYmY4o 🗳✨ pic.twitter.com/KZWkhtapQI — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 20, 2020

In the video, RuPaul is seen winning the 5th Emmy in a row and thanking the Television Academy on behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the incredible cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the acceptance speech, RuPaul said as he’s always mentioned, every time he bats his false eyelashes, he’s making a political statement. He continued that the only political statement that he wants to make is of love for the LGBT brothers and sisters, for 'black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet, sensitive souls everywhere'. RuPaul went on to dedicate his award to the late artist Chi Chi DeVayne, who died at the age of 34, and prayed for her to rest in power and perfection. Ru Paul also asked the viewers to vote on November 3 and make the song, ‘The time has come for you to vote for your life’ as their ringtone. Many of his fans congratulated him on his big win while some flooded the post with hearts. Take a look.

Congrats on your win — Sherry Fleming (@SherryFleming2) September 20, 2020

Congratulations! — Yvette Benjamin (@Gobat7) September 20, 2020

Chi Chi DeVayne was an American drag queen who gained popularity in the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She later got featured on many web series. Chi Chi DeVayne’s death was a tragic one as she died due to pneumonia while she was only 34 years old.

Also Read Jimmy Kimmel Delivers First Pandemic-era Monologue At Emmys 2020 To Fake Audience

Also Read Billy Crudup Bags An Emmy For 'The Morning Show', Giving Apple TV+ Its Only Win

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race is an American reality TV series where the contestants are given several challenges every week in order to be ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’. There’s a panel of judges including RuPaul who score the contestants on the basis of their performance in the tasks. The show has 12 seasons so far and is the highest-rated TV show on Logo TV.

Also Read Dave Chappelle Gives Hard Hitting Emmy Speech As 'Sticks & Stones' Wins Big

Image Source- RuPaul's Drag Race Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.