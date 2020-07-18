'Joker' Tops BBFC's List Of 'most-complained About' Films In UK In 2019

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker is making headlines once again and this time for the staggering number of complaints it received in the UK for the year 2019. According to the BBFC, Todd Phillips directed Joker received backlash by the British citizens due to the amount of violence shown in the film. Apart from Joker, Jennifer Lawrence starrer Red Sparrow also made it to the list in 2018.

American filmmaker and actor Todd Phillips gave DC villain Joker a brand new avatar in his 2019 film Joker. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker ruled the award season and bagged awards at every major event. But apart from garnering praises the film also received significant backlash.

According to The British Board of Film Certification (BBFC), Todd Phillips directed Joker received the highest number of complaints in the United Kingdom for 2019. The BBFC’s annual report states that Joker received 20 complaints in regards to the movie’s age 15 classification.

The majority of the complaints argued that the DC comic villain film should have received an age 18 classification rather than an age 15. The reason for these complaints was the amount of violence and brutality shown in the film. But in response to these complaints, the BBFC also provided clarification and said that Joker does not dwell on the infliction of violence and pain hence the film does not require an age 18 classification.

Even though Joker received the highest number of complaints in 2019, Jennifer Lawrence starrer spy-thriller Red Sparrow received more than double the complaints in 2018. The BBFC received nearly 64 complaints against the film classification. The complaints stated that the age 15 classification for Red Sparrow was too low since the film displayed a significant amount of violence.

But the number of complaints received in 2018 noticed a tremendous drop in 2019. Even though both Joker and Red Sparrow had complaints on the same issue the number of complaints was less than half last year. This drop in the number of complaints is considered to be a sign of people feeling less bothered by violence and dark themes.

