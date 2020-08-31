Ryan Murphy Drops Another Clue For 'American Horror Story 10'; Reveals Shooting Month

Producer Ryan Murphy has revealed that the 10th season of American Horror Story will be back on screens very soon. The showmaker took to his Instagram account and announced that they would be starting the shooting of the show in the month of October. He further thanked the cast and crew of the show and also dropped a clue about what the show would be about.

Ryan Murphy drops American Horror Story Season 10 clue

Ryan Murphy has dropped a clue about one of the most anticipated American shows this year. The posted a picture of set of pointy teeth and a jaw without any creature attached to it. He wrote in the caption, “And yes this is a clue”.

He revealed that the show’s filming shall commence in October this year, which had been stalled due to the pandemic lockdown. The producer wrote in the caption “looks like American Horror Story season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch”. The show maker further thanked the cast and crew members because of whom the filming has been made possible.

Ryan wrote in his Instagram post’s caption that the shooting is resuming and all safety measure and precautions shall be followed during the pandemic. He wrote, “Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew”. Check out the post below.

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up, fans of the show went gaga over the announcement. They flooded the post with their guesses pertaining to the theme of the show, which seemed to around ‘pointed sharp teeth’. Some users took a shot and rooted for the clue being that about “vampire and cannibals”.

Many other users asked if the clue meant that‘Lana is coming back. Some users guessed if it is a clue about sea monsters, big foot and other creatures related to sea. Check out some of the fan comments below.ac

Ryan Murphy had earlier dropped another clue, which showed a scene of the ocean. In the post, one could see sandy beaches, destroyed fences and orange horizons with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Check out the post below.

Before that, Murphy had posted a picture showing a creature which had washed up to the shore. He had captioned the poster of the show as, "Things are beginning to wash up on shore". Check out the post below.

Image credits: Ryan Murphy Instagram and shutterstock

