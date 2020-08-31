'Tenet' Release Date In India: Here's When Nolan-directed Flick Will Release In India

Christopher Nolan directed film Tenet has created a huge buzz after the makers released the film in theatres in selected parts of the world. The effects of COVIID-19 have been slowing down thus cinemas in certain regions have begun opening up. Following this, Tenet makers released the film in theatres, and thus India too will see Tenet releasing in theatres. The dates in the past have been pushed forward; however, according to a report by Screen Daily the new release date has been confirmed for the film.

Also Read | When Tenet's Release Was Postponed, Seth Rogen Joked How Nolan Wanted To 'kill His Fans'

When will 'Tenet' release in India?

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Release Postponed Once Again

The film Tenet will be releasing on September 18 in India. Several other countries too have received updated release dates and thus fans grow eager to know as to when the film will come to a theatre near them. The film has currently been getting an amazing response after the first few days of its initial release. Tom Cruise himself paid a visit to a theatre to watch the film. Lauding it as a film he loved, Tom Cruise was delighted to head out of his home in full protection and watch the film. Thus several fans too grow eager to watch Tenet at a cinema near them. Tenet release date in India is scheduled to be September 18 and thus fans grow increasingly eager to watch the film as soon as possible.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Team In India Working Towards July 31 Release, Awaits Govt Nod

Several new dates for other countries too have been updated following the new change in schedule for the release. Mexico will be the first country to experience the wide release of a Hollywood film. Tenet will be screened at theatres in Mexico on September 16. Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru will see the film releasing in theatres on September 24. Venezuelan fans will get to watch the film on September 25. The Colombia region, however, will get to watch the film a while later on October 15. Dates for some other countries are yet to be announced due to the pandemic situations prevalent there. These countries include Lebanon and Puerto Rico. The date for Indonesian theatres is currently said to be tentative, which is September 16. The Philippines theatres too have a tentative date pointing towards the end of September, according to various reports doing the rounds.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' To Get A Theatrical Release In India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.