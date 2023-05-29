Sacred Games Actor Jitendra Joshi Says Questions About His 'absentee' Father 'frightened'

Jitendra Joshi, who is gearing up for the release of his web series School of Lies, opened up about his struggles as a teenager. The actor, in an interview with ANI, revealed issues he faced growing up and said that his father did not stay with the family and how people used to ask him about his whereabouts. He added that to avoid the questions, he excused himself from functions and even meeting people.

The Sacred Games actor said that questions about his father used to "frighten" him. However, slowly, he overcame the complexity and fright. "My father did not stay with us, so people used to ask me questions about it and I used to get very tired and frightened about those questions as I didn't have an answer to them. I used to avoid functions and sometimes I avoided people too. But slowly I overcame the fright and the complexity."

It's a difficult part of my life: Jitendra Joshi

The actor added that it was a difficult part of his life, but now he has made peace with it. He also said that it's "very difficult" for a kid to answer every question. Because they don't understand every aspect of life.

"I still feel that it is very difficult for a child to answer each and every question in their childhood because the child is so small that he or she doesn't understand each and every aspect of life at that particular time and their world is different. So, if there are questions about their world, which is already damaged - the child is also damaged, so I think it's a difficult part of my life and I've dealt with that and now I'm okay with it. I've made peace with it," the actor told ANI.

Coming back to School Of Lies, Jitendra will play the role of a father whose child is missing. The web series also stars Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Sonali Kulkarni. It will premiere on June 2 on the OTT platform.