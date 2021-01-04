Jitendra Joshi Shares 'Godavari' Movie Teaser, Netizens Call It 'Beautiful'

Marathi filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan’s upcoming film Godavari has already created a buzz on social media. The Marathi film features actors Jitendra Joshi, Neena Kulkarni, Gauri Nalawade, Sanjay Mone, Priyadarshan Jadhav and Vikram Gokhale in the lead roles. The teaser of the film released on the occasion of New Year.

'Godavari' movie teaser

The lead actor of the film Godavari also released the teaser of the film on his official Instagram handle. Jitendra Joshi will also be making his debut as a producer, with this film. The teaser of Godavari gave viewers a glimpse of Jitendra Joshi and his simple Maharashtrian family. He will be playing the role of Nishikant Deshmukh in the film. The teaser of the film also depicts a combination of a family and a flowing river.

The film will also tell a story of a family located on the banks of river Godavari in Nashik. On the occasion Maharashtra Day, the film will be screened all over Maharashtra. Godavari is slated to release on May 1, 2021, and is released under the banner of Blue Drop Films. The teaser of the film also consisted of a beautiful song written by Jitendra Joshi himself with the music provided by Prafulchandra.

Many of Jitendra Joshi's fans and celebrity friends from the industry appreciated the Godavari movie teaser and left comments under the video. Model and actor Pranati Rai Prakash left a comment under the video, giving the actor best wishes. Actor Abhijeet Khandekar also left a comment under the video, 'Beautiful'.

One of Jitendra Joshi's fans appreciated the music of the film calling it 'Best'. Actor and producer Adinath Kothare also left a comment under the teaser calling it a 'Beautiful Teaser'.One of Jitendra's fans left a long comment under the video on Instagram describing how he felt about the film's teaser. He wrote, "The teaser is excellent, it truly shows the journey of a man's heart with the flow of Godavari, from innocence to maturity."

