Saif Ali Khan Gets Extra Police Security At His House Amidst 'Ban Tandav Controversy'

Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav premiered on the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. Just as the web-series was released, a “ban Tandav controversy” started taking place. In light of the “ban Tandav controversy”, Saif Ali Khan is getting additional security from Mumbai police. A police van and many police officers were recently spotted stationed outside Saif Ali Khan’s building in Bandra West as he continues to move into his new home. Read further to know all about Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav and the “ban Tandav controversy”.

Also Read | 'Tandav' In Trouble As FIR Lodged Against Ali Abbas Zafar, Others; Netas Continue Attack

Extra police protection for Saif Ali Khan after the “ban Tandav controversy”

Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav seems to have upset a lot of people. Many leaders from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) have called out for a ban on the web-series. BJP’s MLA, Ram Kadam has filed a complaint against the makers of Tandav and the head of original content at Amazon Prime Video at the Ghatkopar police station on January 17, 2021. The leaders of this political party have accused the makers of the show of hurting religious sentiments. The charges against them also include promoting enmity between many different religions, races, making destruction, damage, and defilement of a place of worship/ a sacred object. In light of this on-going controversy, there has been extra police protection given to Saif Ali Khan and his family as police vans and officers were spotted stationed under the actor’s building while he continues to shift to his new home. Check out Viral Bhayani's post about the police vans below Saif's house.

Also Read | 'Tandav' Row: Team Of 4 UP Cops Leave For Mumbai, MP Minister Demands Stay On Webseries

Also Read | On 'Tandav' Row, Ram Kadam Plans 'joote Maro' Movement, Seeks Boycott Of Amazon Products

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav is a 9-episode long political drama, created by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The Tandav cast also includes Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover in pivotal characters. The Amazon Prime Video original series will also see Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Kritika Kamra, amongst others. Gauhar Khan will also be seen in Tandav, which is her first release after getting married to Zaid Darbar. Tandav premiered on January 15, 2021, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and has been receiving mixed reviews from the people who have watched it.

Also Read | On 'Tandav' Controversy, Mayawati Seeks Removal Of 'objectionable' Scene; Leaders React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.