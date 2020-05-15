Writer Of Saif Ali Khan’s 'Dilli',Gaurav Solanki Reveals Reason For Opting Out Of Season 2

Article 15 writer Gaurav Solanki, who reportedly had an argument with makers of Saif Ali Khan’s show Dilli series, has denied writing the second season of the show. In a recent media interaction, Gaurav Solanki revealed the reason behind him distancing himself from the second season of Dilli series. Here's what he said.

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Gaurav Solanki said that he is developing something else and wanted to concentrate on his script. He mentioned that there was no fallout and as he wanted to concentrate on his film, he had to leave this project. He also revealed that he decided to quit the second season of Dilli series when he was in the middle of writing season one. Furthermore, when asked about his new project, he did not reveal any details regarding the same, but said he is developing the script which is really precious for him.

Dilli series is directed by Abbas Zafar and was earlier titled Tandav. The show made headlines when reports suggested that Gaurav Solanki had a fallout with director Zafar. Reportedly, Gaurav had alleged that the makers did not call him or involve him on sets. In a media interaction, he mentioned that it is ironic and unfortunate that after writing the script, he hadn’t been part of the shoot. He added that this is new for him because he has usually been involved in the entire process. Gaurav Solanki mentioned that it is like giving his baby to someone else and seeing them grow up in his absence.

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan talked about the allegations and said that it is not the writer’s place to be on set and direct. It is the director who decides what to do with the source material; he can chuck it or burn it. Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan said that good writers like Gaurav are gems, and neither he nor Saif can tell a director what to do since the director is "the boss". He added that if Ali Abbas Zafar decides to say, please walk into the room backwards, it’s the job, as an actor to do it. He concluded by saying that unless he feels that the material has been tampered with, this shouldn’t even be a conversation.

