Saif Ali Khan's Most Impactful Dialogues From The Movie 'Omkara'

Saif Ali Khan has been one of the most prominent stars of the Bollywood industry. The actor has given his audience some outstanding movies to watch. One of those films is Omkara which managed to give Saif Ali Khan the fame and popularity he deserved. A number of fans and critics had expressed their views about Saif Ali Khan taking up the leading part in Omkara. The movie also starred other known faces like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Vivek Oberoi. In order to facilitate the Bollywood icon, here are Saif Ali Khan’s best dialogues from 2006 crime/drama, Omkara.

Saif Ali khan's best dialogues from Omkara

Bewakoof Aur Chutiye Mein Dhaage Bhar Ka Farak Hota Haiga Bhaiya … Dhaage Ke Ingay Bewakoof Aur Ungay Chutiya … Aur Joh Dhaaga Hainch Lo, Toh Kaun Hai Bewakoof Aur Kaun Hai Chutiya, Crore Rupiye Ka Prashan Hai Bhaiya.

Mere Sach Or Jhuth Main Ab Koi Farak Nahin Hoigaa.

Yeh Dekh Mainne To Tanne Mauka Diya Tha.. Par Tere Pichwade Main Guda Hai Hi Nahin…

Asal Main Hum Dono Ki Kismat Godon Ki Ling Se Likhi Gayi Hai…

Main Jutthaa Toh Kutte Ka Jaana … Aur Sachcha Toh Teri Maa Ka Khasam … Bhenchod!

Tu Toh Bewakoof Haiga … Chutiya Toh Aadmi Shaadi Ke Baad Hi Hove Hai.

Saif Ali Khan's Bollywood journey

Saif Ali Khan has been in the Hindi film industry for years and has managed to gather a strong fan base. With a number of successful big-screen appearances, Saif Ali Khan has established himself as one of the highest-paid stars of the industry. He has also managed to attract huge fan following that never forgets to shower the star with immense love and support. Other than Omkara, Saif Ali Khan has other Bollywood blockbusters like Dil Chahata Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Love Aaj Kal.

