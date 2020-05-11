When Saif Ali Khan Opened Up About His Relationship With Ex-wife Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan is one of the highly celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala and will next be seen in Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He has delivered stellar performances in movies including Aashik Awara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Omkara, Salaam Namaste, and many more. Apart from his work in Bollywood, his personal life also makews headlines. With all that said now, read about the times when Saif Ali Khan opened up about his relationship with Amrita Singh.

When Saif Ali Khan spoke about his relationship with Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan, in the month of January this year, opened up about his divorce with Amrita Singh. According to a leading daily, the Bollywood actor was interrogated about the way he broke his news about divorce to his kids. Saif Ali Khan replied that breaking the news is the ''worst thing in the world'' and he also opened up that the process of breaking the news should have been different. The actor also elaborated on the modern family. He shared that there is respect for everyone and he shared that without complaining one has to live with situations that they fall in.

Saif Ali Khan had earlier appeared in a popular chat show along with daughter, Sara Ali Khan. He opened up about the letter he had penned down for Amrita Singh, on his wedding day. Elaborating on the same, he shared that he had the letter read by Kareena Kapoor Khan before he could send it to Amrita Singh.

Saif Ali Khan was as young as 20 years old when he married Amrita Singh. According to reports of a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the major role his ex-wife played in his career. The Dil Chahta Hai actor spoke about how he ran away and got married to Amrita Singh when he was 20 and he also gave her credits for teaching him to take work seriously. He also revealed that it was Amrita Singh who helped him to gain confidence and push himself ahead for what he wanted.

