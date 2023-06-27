Sandeep Bhaiya Trailer Out, Sunny Hinduja To Unfold Life Of IAS Aspirant In Spin Off Show

TVF 's popular series Aspirants, which was released in 2021, became an instant hit among viewers. Upon seeing the positive reactions from the viewers, the makers decided to make a spin off on Abhilash Thapliyal's character SK. Now, the trailer of Sandeep Bhaiya has been released. It is based on the character played by Sunny Hinduja in the original show.



3 things you need to know

In Aspirants, Sunny Hinduja struggled to clear the entrance exam of UPSC despite several attempts.

The spin-off of Sandeep Bhaiya will release on June 30.

The new show will look at the back story of Sandeep, a popular aspirant from Old Rajendra Nagar.

Sandeep Bhaiya struggles after failing the last UPSC attempt

The trailer of the spin-off titled Sandeep Bhaiya traces the journey of Sandeep (Sunny Hinduja) and how he struggled after failing the UPSC entrance exam. In Aspirants, it was revealed that despite several attempts, he failed to clear UPSC and set on another path.

(A still from Sandeep Bhaiya | Image: TVF/YouTube)

The video opens in Prayagraj (the birthplace of the character), which was once known as the "IAS factory". Sandeep is shown evaluating the mock test papers of the aspirants and encouraging youngsters to try for UPSC. However, on the other hand, he is shown losing all hope regarding his future. Towards the end, the video offers a glimpse into what encouraged him to give the exam of PCS and become a Civil Servant.

Old city charm in Sandeep Bhaiya

Sandeep Bhaiya is set in a typical small town. Sandeep is shown riding his cycle to work, smoking as he hides from his parents while he gets unsolicited advice in every nook and corner of the city on UPSC. The show will also showcase his love story with Suman, his fiancee whom he talked about in Aspirants. The trailer is packed with some hard-hitting and emotional dialogues, such as, "Failures ko kabhi apna comfort zone nahi banana (Don't ever make your failures your comfort zone)." Seeing the video, it seems the series will keep you on the edge until the last episode. Watch the trailer below:

Helmed by Parijat Joshi, Sandeep Bhaiya is produced by TVF and Arunabh Kumar. The show also stars Punit Tiwari, Abhinav Anand, Rajendra Gupta and Deepali Gautam in pivotal roles. It will premiere on June 30.