Sandra Oh Videobombed By Dinosaur Toys While Presenting 'Palm Springs' At Golden Globes

Sandra Oh appeared at the Golden Globes 2021 on February 28 by zooming in from a snowy location. While she did so, viewers were distracted by what was going on in the background. The Canadian actor who is known for Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy was photobombed by dinosaur toys while presenting at the Golden Globes 2021.

Sandra Oh at the Golden Globes 2021

Sandra was trying to introduce the movie, Palm Springs which was one of the Golden Globe nominees under the category of Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. She started by saying, “Finding someone you wanna spend your life with is as likely as seeing dinosaurs in the desert.”

Co-incidentally while she was speaking, someone behind her was pulling two dinosaur toys in a sledge through the snow as she talked. It seemed like a joke, as Sandra looked back at the dinosaur while she talked about the movie. Palm Springs lost the award to Borat Subsequent Movie film.

Her video went viral and created a buzz on Twitter in no time. One user said, “Sandra oh presenting #GoldenGlobes in the snow with a dinosaur lives in my mind rent-free.” Another said, “2 things I will always love in this world: Dinosaurs and our Canadian Sandra Oh! #globes 2021.” Take a look at what fans had to say below.

still cant get enough of sandra oh presenting with baby dinosaurs roaming in the background — jo an 🍑 (@missspaulson) March 1, 2021

sandra oh presenting #GoldenGlobes in the snow with a dinosaur lives in my mind rent free💅 pic.twitter.com/SfbDLhygQ0 — maria watching greys anatomy season 10 (@beanpaulson_) March 1, 2021

Good morning to queen Sandra Oh and her dinosaur😌 pic.twitter.com/jkTFr8dIol — 🤍 (@greysteddy) March 1, 2021

2 things I will always love in this world: Dinosaurs and our Canadian Sandra Oh! #globes pic.twitter.com/Nt6hAcdlq5 — Erika (@erikachicky) March 1, 2021

Sandra Oh with dinosaur sledging at the back 🥰 — ange (@deliaxwinters) March 1, 2021

no thoughts just sandra oh and her little dinosaur pic.twitter.com/JDfvuysGEG — theta 🪴🌷they/them (@sapphic_tali) March 1, 2021

sandra oh really attended #GoldenGlobes outside in the snow as a burito with her toy dinosaur. this is history pic.twitter.com/0jpaT2Zete — ° (@sqvillaneve) March 1, 2021

Loved the dinosaur cameo in Sandra Oh's segment. #GoldenGlobes — Natasha L (@natashaofmay) March 1, 2021

2nd Best Moment on the Golden Globes...acceptance speech from Sacha Baron Cohen. 3rd Best Moment...Barb and Starr. 4th Best Moment...Sandra Oh presenting with dinosaurs on a sled!! Freakin’ funny!!#GoldenGlobeAwards — KimberLaylah 🇨🇦 (@KimberCanada49) March 1, 2021

More about Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh is best known for her roles as Cristina Yang on the ABC medical drama series Grey's Anatomy and Eve Polastri in the spy thriller series Killing Eve. She has received numerous awards, including two Golden Globe Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and twelve Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

She gained recognition in Asian-Canadian films such as Double Happiness and The Diary of Evelyn Lau. Her television credits include shows like Judging Amy and American Crime. She has provided voice-overs in sitcoms such as American Dad!, American Dragon: Jake Long, The Proud Family, Phineas and Ferb, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

She is known for her performances in other films such as Bean, Last Night, The Princess Diaries, Long Life, Happiness & Prosperity, Under the Tuscan Sun, Sideways, Wilby Wonderful, Hard Candy, Rabbit Hole, Tammy, Catfight, Meditation Park and many more.

