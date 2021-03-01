Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Her Famous 'Golden Globes Moment'; Fans Shower Love

Chrissy Teigen is known to be quite interactive on social media and often makes amusing comments that entertain her followers. She has now tweeted about an old memory of her that was shared from Golden Globe awards which has gone viral. The shared memory contains a picture of her crying while her husband John Legend was receiving the prestigious award, along with a comic comment that Chrissy had made on herself. Commenting once again on this moment that took place years ago, Chrissy has posted a tweet, while her fans enjoyed this moment once again.

Chrissy Teigen comments on her famous Golden Globes moment

It has been four years to the day when John Legend received the Golden Globes award for the Best Original Song for Glory from the movie Selma. Chrissy was seen shedding tears while her husband was honoured with this award. Her expression had become meme material and is one of the highlights from the event. Teigen had later commented on her picture herself, making fun of her own “drunken” self. Years later, the memory and her comment have both went viral once again on social media, and the model has made sure to comment on it yet again.

may she forever live in the past lol https://t.co/TcLoTO6Itj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 28, 2021

She commented in her tweet saying, “May she forever live in the past”. This tweet was soon followed by amused reactions from her fans, who were excited to relive the highlight moment once again. They laughed at her commented and reminisced about the moment. They praised Chrissy for her humour, while some were even asking her to recreate her facial expression from this moment. They also talked about how much they have enjoyed seeing this picture used as a meme.

Hahahaha ALWAYS relevant. — didwejustbecomebestfriends (@gobfthatsmybf) February 28, 2021

What a woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ciara C (@ciara67616286) February 28, 2021

Recreate that facial expression? — Mucc (@TheLonelyMucc) February 28, 2021

That was only 4 years ago?? Feels like I've seen this meme for a decade lol — Em (@EmilyHartmann31) February 28, 2021

Chrissy Teigen has had a successful run in her modelling career and has also appeared in several popular television shows. Some of these include Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Simpsons, The Mindy Project and many others. She has also appeared in multiple music videos of various pop stars. She got married to John Legend in 2013 and has two children with the singer.

