Golden Globes 2021: Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Black At The Prestigious Award Ceremony

The power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas managed to capture the viewers' attention with their entry at the premiere of the Golden Globes 2021 awards at Rockefeller Center, New York City on Sunday, February 28. Catherine Zeta-Jones looked like a complete stunner in a black off-shoulder gown at the ceremony. Check out her photo below.

Catherina Zeta-Jones Stuns in Black

Catherine managed to steal the show with her outfit at the Golden Globes 2021 red carpet. The black off-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana gown had a thigh-high slit and some sequins in the middle giving it a surreal look. The Welsh actor chose to keep her makeup minimal with black smokey eyes and nude lips. She wore her hair in brushed waves and paired the outfit with black high heels and gold drop earrings. Her husband Michael Douglas stepped out in a simple black tux.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

The couple has been married for 20 years and is in love ever since. The couple looked date night-ready when they came on the stage holding hands, to present the award for one of the main categories Best Motion Picture-Drama. The couple together announced that the Golden Globes winners 2021 for Best Motion Picture Drama went to Nomadland that stars Frances McDormand and is directed by Chloé Zhao.

Michael Douglas himself is a recipient of 3 Golden Globes for his performance in the movies Wall Street, Behind The Candelabra and The Kominsky Method. The 76-year-old actor also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award which is Hollywood's version of the Lifetime achievement award in 2004.

Golden Globes Awards 2021

This year one of Hollywood's most prestigious award was hosted virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. The show was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey this being their return as hosts for the Globes for the fourth time. All the awards were presented virtually with the Golden Globes winners accepting their awards and delivering their acceptance speech also through the screens. The Golden Globes Winner 2021 include The Crown, Nomadland, Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit bagging multiple awards.

