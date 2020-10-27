Sarah Cooper's New Show 'Everything's Fine' To Premiere On Netflix: All You Need To Know

Comedian and Trump lip-synch fame Sarah Cooper is all set to tackle politics, race and also shed light on other light topics with celebrity guests on a new show with Netflix which she will be hosting titled Everything’s Fine. Sarah is joined by a great selection of special guests in the new show who take part in brief interviews, sketches, and more fun. The show is all set to premiere today, October 27, 2020, and fans are super excited to watch Everything’s Fine. Talking about the show, here’s a look at Sarah Cooper's new show, Everything’s Fine on Netflix.

Celebrity guests to attend Everything’s Fine on Netflix

Comedian Sarah Cooper will interview celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Jon Hamm, Helen Mirren, Ben Stiller, Maya Rudolph, Jonathan Van Ness, Jane Lynch, Marcella Arguello, Fred Armisen, Marisa Tomei, Aubrey Plaza, Winona Ryder, Connie Chung, Danielle Brooks, Eddie Pepitone, Jordan Black, Tommy Davidson, and Whoopi Goldberg. The makers of the show have been releasing several stills from the show. Take a look at the recent short video here.

More about the show

Sarah Cooper’s new show Everything’s Fine on Netflix is executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens under the banner of Animal Pictures. It is also being produced by Cooper, Chris Burns of AGI Ent., Paula Pell, and Irony Point’s Dan Powell and Alex Bach. The show premieres today, October 27, 2020, and fans are thrilled to watch it.

Who is Sarah Cooper?

Sarah Cooper rose to fame with her sarcastic lip-syncing of Trump's rambling public statements. She also spoke about the same thing at one of Jimmy Kimmel's show appearances, and she also spoke about how 2020 was for her. Cooper is a former Google employee who gained the limelight after revealing some of Trump's impersonations.

She is also a famous author and comedian who has recently gained huge popularity through her online videos. Other than comedy, Sarah has also written three famous books, including 100 Tricks to Appear Smart at Meetings, Draw What Success Looks Like, and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings. She was also a writer for the popular animated television series Science!

