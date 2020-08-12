Sarah Cooper Talks About Her Hilarious Trump Impressions On Jimmy Kimmel Live; Watch

Sarah Cooper has certainly established herself as one of the most reputed figures of the comedy sector. She shot to fame with her ironic lipsyncing of Trump's rambling public statements. She also spoke about the same on one of her Jimmy Kimmel show appearances and also spoke about how 2020 has been for her. Read more to know about Sara Cooper.

Sarah Cooper started her interview by saying that has been "insane" for her. She reveals that her 2020 began after doing a late-night set at a pizza place in Jersey City. Now she is currently hosting a late-night show. Sarah also pointed out some things that were brought up by the people during the Presidental Elections. She says a number of people said a female president would be too emotional. She also mentioned that the people said things like, "Once a month, she'll go crazy”. Adding a punchline, Sarah Cooper said that without a crazy president, she wouldn't be there and thus she thanked Trump and referred to him as Tower Moscow.

Sarah also spoke about the time she was working for Google. She said that people always ask if it was fun to work at Google. She says that it was fun. She also joked around by saying that she knew she was having fun because the people at her office kept telling me how much fun she should have each quarter, or else she would be fired. She also mentioned that the team at Google had fun names for everybody, like the older Googlers are called 'Grayglers,' and the new Googlers are called 'Nooglers.' She also joked around and sai that the team had some trouble coming up with a name for the Black Googlers though, so finally, they decided to just call them David and Shawn.

More about Sarah Cooper

Sarah Cooper is a popular author and comedian that managed to gain popularity through her videos online. She sharted shared a number of lipsync videos of Donald Trump that certainly attracted a lot of attention towards her. Other than comedy, Sarah has also written three popular books including 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, Draw What Success Looks Like, and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings. She has also been a writer for the popular animated TV series called Science!

