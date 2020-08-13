Sarah Cooper Strikes Gold, Gets Her Own Netflix Show After Viral Trump Impersonations

Sarah Cooper is a US comedienne who rose to fame with uncanny impersonations of U.S. President Donald Trump. She recently got a show with Netflix which she will be hosting. She gained millions of fans during this pandemic because of her comic talent. The OTT giant confirmed about Sarah Cooper's special show on this Wednesday. Maya Rudolph is the executive producer of the show who is herself known for her own impressions of Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. The special will be directed by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne.

Sarah Cooper recently grabbed a new Netflix show!

Sarah Cooper got a new deal with the streaming giant Netflix where she would be seen in her new show titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine. The Netflix show will, however, release this winter and will feature satirical sketches as well as other famous guests. The 42-year-old is best known for her 49-second clip which was titled 'How to medical'. In the video, she lip-synched to Donald Trump's speech while he was discussing the ways to combat the Coronavirus pandemic with his medical advisors.

She also emulated Trump's body language perfectly in the same 49-second clip. After she shared her video, she gained massive popularity on Twitter where the clip was viewed 22 million times. The Jamaican born comedian, however, thanks Trump to be her "head writer" and give her amazing content to impersonate about. Following her video, she gained a massive fan following which included celebrity fans like former president Barack Obama, comedians Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to name a few.

It’s true! I’m getting a Netflix special! And I couldn’t have done it without all your support, THANK YOU SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 12, 2020

Who is Sarah Cooper?

Sarah Cooper shot to fame with her ironic lipsyncing of Trump's rambling public statements. She also spoke about the same on one of her Jimmy Kimmel show appearances and also spoke about how 2020 has been for her. Cooper is a former Google employee and rose to fame after releasing her some Trump impersonations.

She is also a popular author and comedian who recently gained massive popularity through her videos online. Other than comedy, Sarah has also written three popular books including 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, Draw What Success Looks Like, and How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings. She has also been a writer for the popular animated TV series called Science!

