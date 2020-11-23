Sarah Hyland's Birthday: Take This Quiz To See How Well You Know Modern Family's Haley

Sarah Hyland's birthday falls on November 24th and she would be turning 30th this year. The actor is very popular as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family and is soon to get married to her boyfriend Wells Adams. If you are a Sarah Hyland fan, take this quiz to see how well you know Sarah Hyland's trivia.

Sarah Hyland's quiz

1. Sarah Hyland has been featured in numerous films and television shows in the past. Recently, she tried her hands in a web series and is featured on the show as a host. Can you guess the name of the web series?

Lady Parts Veronica Mars Shadowhunters RaPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

2. Sarah Hyland has a killer voice and has lent her voice for several songs. Can you guess the name of the song that she first sang a cover for?

Closer Don’t Wanna Know I’ve Had the Time of My Life In the Moonlight

3. Sarah won several accolades for her performance for which series?

Modern Family Lipstick Jungle Geek Charming Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja

4. Sarah Hyland has opened up about her mental health in the past. Can you guess what the actor has admitted to having gone through in the past?

Suicidal thoughts Depression Anxiety and stress Eating disorder

5. Sarah Hyland was diagnosed with a kidney dysplasia as a young child. Because of the illness, she has had trouble maintaining weight and muscle mass. But the family of the actor has been very supportive of her throughout her life. Can you guess who gave their kidney to the actor for her first kidney transplant?

Her father Her younger brother Her friend A donor

6. Sarah Hyland is engaged to Wells Adams and the two are planning their wedding soon. Can you guess the name of the reality show that Wells Adams was a part of?

The Bachelorette The Jersey Shore The Hills Too Hot To Handle

7. Sarah Hyland has been featured in numerous music videos. Can you guess the name of the latest music video she was featured in?

Know u Anymore In the Moonlight Closer Don’t Wanna Know

8. Sarah Hyland is very popular as Haley Dunphy for the sitcom Modern Family. Can you guess her debut television show?

Another World Trinity The Audrey Hepburn Story Annie

9. Sarah Hyland’s has been part of several Hollywood films. Can you guess the name of her debut film?

A Tall Winter’s Tale The Object of my Affection Vampire Academy Private Parts

10. Sarah Hyland has dipped her toes as a producer of Hollywood films. Can you guess the name of the film in which she acted as well as produced?

The Wedding Year Satanic Date and Switch Private Parts

Sarah Hyland's birthday quiz answers

Answer: Lady Parts Answer: I’ve Had the Time of My Life Answer: Modern Family Answer: Suicidal thoughts Answer: Her father Answer: The Bachelorette Answer: Know u Anymore Answer: Another World Answer: A Tall Winter’s Tale Answer: The Wedding Year

