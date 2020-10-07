Will Smith And Jada Pinkett React To 'Bad Boys' Actor Crying Memes That Went Viral, Watch

Will Smith recently mentioned in his new video on YouTube that he likes the ‘Entanglement’ memes that emerged after his Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett. His funny videos showcased all the memes that were made and fun commentary on them by the Smith family as well. Will Smith’s wife also talked about the whole ordeal in the video before moving on to other topics. Take a look at the video.

I'm crying again - Will Smith's crying memes

Will Smith started the video on a funny note. He mentioned that he doesn’t cry a lot and that it is actually his coffee drinking habit that makes his eyes tear up. Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith had also recently talked about the crying memes made on Will Smith. The pictures were picked up from the Red Table Talk Will Smith and Jada Pinkett had where they talked about Jada’s ‘romantic entanglement with August Alsina’.

Jada and Will then both went on to mention how Will Smith ‘doesn’t cry that lot’ and added that they wanted to re-shoot the episode but couldn’t. Jada also mentioned that the episode made her husband seem like ‘poor Will’. The video talked a bit about that as well.

The duo has been on many interviews where they have proclaimed their love for each other is real and is very strong. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett both mentioned that the Red Table Talk made it seem like their relationship wasn’t like that and that wasn’t true. The video then moved on to a different topic.

During the Red Table Talk, Willow Smith mentioned that she was really proud of her father for opening up. The video then moved on the Smith family being awarded the Bring Change To Mind’s 2020 Legacy of Laughter Award for their charitable contributions. The award was presented by Zachary Williams who is the son of the late Robin Williams and a Bring Change To Mind board member. The event was quite grand and Will thanked the board members for the award. Will Smith also uploaded a small clip of the video on his Instagram. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

